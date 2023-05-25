The Home Office says it is proposing to use Stradey Park Hotel in Llanelli as emergency accommodation.

Carmarthenshire County Council, Hywel Dda University Health Board and Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn have jointly raised concerns about whether services in the area could cope.

They are concerned that it could impact the delivery of services, including school placement availability and access to local health services, and the risk and suitability of the accommodation to the asylum seekers.

The council states that the venue is unsuitable for the purpose and that there would be planning permission needed to proceed with it.

The council says it fully supports and has successfully delivered the dispersed model that is being used to re-settle Syrian, Afghan, Ukrainian and general asylum seekers, which it says is a more sustainable approach in offering a longer-term solution for asylum seekers.

There are concerns that housing a large number of asylum seekers in one concentrated site could undermine the dispersed scheme that has been in place.

The council says it has not yet seen the detailed proposals, but has criticised the engagement from the Home Office and their private housing provider Clearsprings.

Cllr. Darren Price, leader of Carmarthenshire County Council, said: “We in Carmarthenshire are a welcoming county and have a strong track record of supporting asylum seekers and refugees.

"Over recent years, the dispersal model has worked well here, and we are keen to continue to play our part in taking in our share of asylum seekers.

“We have already housed a significant number of Syrian, Afghan, Ukrainian and general asylum seeker householdsm but this has been achieved through a co-ordinated and planned approach. It is for this reason that the placements have been successful.

“As a council, we have grave concerns around the intention of the Home Office to accommodate in excess of 300 asylum seekers in one concentrated space, the Stradey Park Hotel.

"We believe that it will have a detrimental effect on the local community and will place significant strain on education and health services.

"We also believe that accommodating so many people within this relatively confined space would bring about welfare issues for the asylum seekers themselves.

"In addition to this, the hotel is frequently used not only for tourism purposes but also for community events and weddings and is in close proximity to some of the county’s key attractions at Pembrey Country Park and the Millennium Coastal Path as well as the Gower Peninsula.

“The loss of this hotel would harm the local economy and impact on local families and the local community.”

Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llwyelyn said: “From a local, and national perspective, I find the lack of strategic planning by the Home Office around temporary accommodation for asylum seekers extremely concerning.

“There has been no local engagement or any form of consultation with local service providers to understand the impact of locating in excess of 300 asylum seekers at one location in Llanelli.

"This has resulted in unnecessary pressure being put on local resources and service providers once again, who will now be working tirelessly to make the best of this difficult situation.”

Steve Moore, chief executive of the health board, said: “As a nation of sanctuary, we must never lose sight of the human tragedy that drives people to risk the dangers of travelling to our shores in order to seek asylum.

"They will often have faced trauma and deprivation, which has an effect on their physical health and mental wellbeing.

“It is therefore essential that their healthcare needs, as well as those of the wider local community, are fully considered and resourced before any relocation plans are enacted.”

The Home Office said it does not comment on commercial arrangements for individual sites used for asylum accommodation.

It says the current asylum system is under extreme pressure and costing the country £3 billion a year, with around £6 million a day on hotel accommodation.

The Home Office also said that it engages with local authorities as early as possible when sites are used for asylum accommodation to make sure it is safe for hotel residents and local people.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “The number of people arriving in the UK who require accommodation has reached record levels and has put our asylum system under incredible strain.

“We have been clear that the use of hotels to house asylum seekers is unacceptable – there are currently more than 51,000 asylum seekers in hotels costing the UK taxpayer £6 million a day.

“The Home Office is committed to making every effort to reduce hotel use and limit the burden on the taxpayer.”