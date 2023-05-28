There can be little doubt that, during the war, because of its importance as a naval base port, Milford would have been infiltrated by one or two spies, seeking information to pass on to the enemy.

They could have stayed, incognito, maybe at the Lord Nelson Hotel, overlooking the docks, or possibly at the Atlantic Club (see photo).

Atlantic Club, South Hook. (Image: Jeff Dunn)

It's not hard to imagine our German spy being given his instructions (encoded, naturally): "Here's the advertising booklet for where you will stay, registered as a Swiss tourist, and told: "Remember. Don't mention the war and learn how to yodel!"

Our spy reads the brochure's advertising blurb: "The Atlantic Club, Milford Haven.

"A residential club beautifully situated overlooking the sea, uniquely housed

in a fort, and equipped with every modern convenience. Telephone and telegrams... Milford Haven 392.

"You will certainly be both intrigued and delighted with your holiday at South Hook Fort. It was built about the middle of the last century (1850) to guard the Haven against unwanted strangers. Now, as the Atlantic Club, equipped with every modern comfort, it offers a welcome to all who pass this way.

"The fort naturally occupies a commanding position near the entrance to Milford Haven, so that from the vantage point afforded by its flat roof, guests may enjoy wonderful views up the Haven towards Pembroke and in the opposite direction past St Anns Head to the Atlantic Ocean.

"The interior of the fort has been considerably altered to provide for dining room. Lounges, games rooms and bathrooms, dancing, bar billiards, darts and table tennis (two tables) are among our amusements. Central heating, electric light, Vi spring mattresses and hot and cold water in all bedrooms have been installed.

"A special feature of the hotel is that the food is mainly home produced. Fresh vegetables, fruit and Cornish-type clotted cream, home cured ham, together with freshly caught lobsters and crabs for which the coast is famous, maintain the cuisine at a very high standard.

"Tariff per week: Four and a half guineas. Per day from: 18/6d. Meals: Lunch/6d; Afternoon tea: 2/- and 1/6d; Dinner: 6/-.

"The haven affords every facility for yachting, and sea bathing is perfectly safe and enjoyable from the sandy beaches near the fort. There are no currents at South Hook.

"A new, open air swimming pool has been made at Milford Haven. There is a hard tennis court in the grounds and the nine-hole golf course is only two and a half miles away.

"How to reach the Atlantic Club: By rail: in normal times there is a through train from Paddington, taking six hours. There are sleepers on the night mail.

"By road: From London the best route is the Oxford-Cheltenham-Abergavenny-Brecon-Llandovery-Carmarthen-Haverfordwest.

"Wartime arrangements: The club will remain open both summer and winter. Officers in HM Forces are accepted as honorary members for one week, after which they must become elected members at a subscription of 1/- a week. Civilians: one guinea a year."

HMS Vox. (Image: Jeff Dunn)

Our spy smiles and begins to gargle.

Maybe my next book should be: "The Spy Who Learned to Yodel!"

The other two snaps are from the end of the 1940's, when the Wards Shipbreaking Yard had recommenced its breaking up work that had, understandably, ceased during the war years.

Pic 1 is of HMS Vox P67. 648 tons. Length: 195' .

Built by Vickers at Barrow in May 1943, on completion transferred to free French navy and renamed Curie. Speed of 11 knots surfaced, 9 knots submerged.

4x 21" torpedo tubes (8 carried); 1 x 3" gun; 3 machine guns.

Spent the war years mainly in the Mediterranean sinking several enemy ships. Served in French Navy until 1946, then back to RN as HMS Vox.

Arrived at Wards Shipbreaking Yard in Milford on 2nd May 1949.

LCT 3508. (Image: Jeff Dunn)

Wards Yd. Picture 2: LCT 3508

Landing Craft Tank built by Davie Shipbuilding at Louzun, Quebec, completed in November 1944.

3065 tons; 345', speed 13 knots with a crew of 104.

4 x 40mm AA guns; 6 x 20 mm AA guns.

In 1945 she evacuated 170 internees from Cheribon to Batavia (Jakarta) and could carry 15 x 40 ton tanks.

In 1947 she was renamed Searcher.

Arrived at Wards Yd to be broken up on 20th June 1949.

That's your lot for this TRM but I leave you with a quote from Dr. Horatio Luro: "The secret of my long life? Swim, dance a little, go to Paris every August, and live within walking distance of two hospitals."

Stay safe. Please take care.