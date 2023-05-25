Matthew Bradley was stopped by police officers just after 3.30am on April 30 as he drove his Volkswagen Polo along the Marsh Road, Tenby.

Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan told Haverfordwest magistrates earlier this week that the defendant was stopped as a result of the manner of his driving.

“There were passengers in the car and the defendant told the officers that he’d drunk alcohol earlier that evening” she said.

A roadside breath test proved positive and Bradley, of Cotswold Gardens, Kilgetty, was taken to a police custody suite for further tests to be carried out.

These confirmed that he had 51 mcg of alcohol in his system. The prescribed legal limit is 35.

Bradley was represented in court by solicitor Mr Michael Kelleher.

“He was taking his friends home,” he said.

“They’d all been out together, but my client had deliberately stopped drinking earlier that evening and thought that he was safe to drive.”

Mr Kelleher added that Bradley currently works for his family’s business and his job involves driving throughout the county.

He was disqualified from driving for 15 months and fined £350. He must also pay £85 costs and a £140 surcharge.

“You were considerably over the limit and presented a danger to your passengers, to yourself, and to other road users,” commented District Judge Mark Layton when imposing sentence.