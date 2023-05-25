Martin Pancott appeared at Swansea Crown Court after admitting sexually assaulting the man on July 2, 2021.

Pancott’s victim, who was 21 at the time and has cerebral palsy, was outside his Pembroke home at about 11pm keeping a friend company as she smoked a cigarette.

The defendant walked past and appeared “extremely drunk”, prosecutor Thomas Scapens said.

The victim asked Pancott if he was from the area, and if he needed any assistance.

Pancott got so close that the victim had to put his hand on the defendant’s chest to push him away, but then found himself backed against a fence.

There, Pancott kissed him on the mouth and neck, rubbing his victim’s genitals over his clothing and grabbing his buttocks while making “moaning or sexual noises”.

The victim was “unable to move, frozen, trapped and feeling sick” by what was happening, Mr Scapens said.

The assault only ended after a member of staff at the Rocky Park assisted living flats shouted at Pancott, after the victim’s friend had gone to get help.

Pancott walked off, and – after checking on the victim – the member of staff followed him and the police were called.

The member of staff, the victim and his friend noticed Pancott walk past the flats “a number of times” before the police arrived and he was arrested.

In interview, Pancott said that he had been “very drunk” but denied the offences, initially telling officers that his hand may have accidently brushed against the victim’s genital area as he was “a taller man” than the victim.

He said it was “f****** sickening” that a vulnerable adult had been the victim of a sexual assault, Mr Scapens said, and later said ‘If I did do any of that I’m sorry’.

However, he denied a charge of sexual assault at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court last November, and was due to stand trial in April,.

But on the day of trial, the defendant – previously of Coleraine in Northern Ireland – switched his plea and admitted the offence.

In a statement read out in court by Mr Scapens, the victim said the sexual assault had impacted on his anxiety and depression, and meant that he now “doesn’t go out at night at all”.

Pancott, 40, of no fixed abode, has one previous conviction for three offences.

John Hipkin, in mitigation, said that Pancott now fully accepted what he had done, even though he had been unable to remember it because of how drunk he had been.

Mr Hipkin also presented a letter from the defendant’s wife, in which she said: “He doesn’t understand how he could’ve committed such an offence”.

Addressing Pancott, Judge Paul Thomas said: “You were drunk. So drunk in fact that [the victim] asked if you needed any assistance. You responded to that kindness on his part by kissing him.

“It is said that you drink four or fives times a year. Can I suggest Mr Pancott that you don’t even drink that often because you cannot handle it. Leave it alone.”

Judge Thomas suspended Pancott’s 12-month sentence for two years. He ordered him to complete 150 hours of unpaid work, 30 rehabilitation activity requirement days, and the Horizon Programme.

Pancott must also now register as a sex offender for 10 years.