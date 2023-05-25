A PEMBROKESHIRE teenager has appeared in court accused of riding an e-scooter.

The 16-year-old is alleged to have used an Aovopro electric scooter on the A478 and Station Road in Kilgetty without a licence or insurance.

The offences are said to have taken place on January 30.

The teenager will return to Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court to enter a plea on June 1.