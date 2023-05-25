A PEMBROKESHIRE teenager has appeared in court accused of riding an e-scooter.
The 16-year-old is alleged to have used an Aovopro electric scooter on the A478 and Station Road in Kilgetty without a licence or insurance.
The offences are said to have taken place on January 30.
The teenager will return to Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court to enter a plea on June 1.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article