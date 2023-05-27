Here, we take a look at the alleged murder of a lieutenant in Milford Haven by his staff surgeon and the interesting details of the 1875 case.

On Saturday, July 29, 1875, an inquest was held at Fort Hubberston into the death of Lieutenant Walker.

An article in the Tenby Observer on Thursday, July 3 that same year, states that the inquest was held in front of Mr. W Vaughan James, coroner, and states that Lieutenant Walker was stabbed by Dr. Alder, a staff-surgeon, on the morning on May 21.

The inquest heard evidence from Corporal George Green, of 41st Regiment of Foot. He said that the lieutenant, who was in the Royal Artillery and stationed at South Hook Fort, was dining at mess at Fort Hubberston on the evening before his death.

He said that at around 12.30am, Lieutenant Walker and Dr. Alder were left alone in the mess room and at around 1.30am, Dr. Adler called to the witness to take ‘two halves of brandy and a bottle of soda water’ to his room, which the witness said he did and reported back to the doctor.

A few minutes later, both the deceased and Dr. Adler left the mess room to go to the ante-room, passing the doctor’s room and as they did so, the doctor said: “Close the mess, Corporal Green.”

When the candle was extinguished, the witness said the doctor was stumbling and he helped him to within sight of his door where there was a candle burning and then left him.

He returned to close the mess and then the witness stated he went to bed. The witness stated that both men were ‘far from sober’ with the doctor being the worst. He told the coroner how they were both sociable and joking as they always were and that there was no hint of any form of quarrel.

Corporal Green said he went to bed and was woken by the cry of “Corporal Green” being repeated. He got up and walked along the passage to find Dr Adler around 20 yards from his room. The corporal said that Dr Adler told him: “Oh Corporal Green, Mr Walker has stabbed himself.”

The two of them went into Mr Adler’s room and saw the lieutenant ‘lying down in a heap on the floor.’

He said: “I placed my hand on his breast, which was covered with blood. I then left him and called Mr Moller and Mr Randolph (both officers). The former got up and called Mr Bracken. I and Mr Randolph returned to Dr Adler’s room. The first words Dr Adler said were: ‘Mr Walker has stabbed himself.’”

The corporal said that the lieutenant, who was still alive, responded with: “No I have not; you know me too well, Randolph, to think that; that devil stabbed me.”

He continued that Dr Adler was knelt by the lieutenant and putting his hand on his chest, which the lieutenant kept repeating for him to “Take your hand away.”

Corporal Green continued that he had then gone to get water and had returned and given this to Mr Randolph who washed the lieutenant. By this time, the others the corporal had called – Captain Moller and Captain Bracken - had arrived.

“I then left the room and sent a messenger for Dr Griffiths, of Milford. When I first went in the room he was lying on his right shoulder on his back, face up. His mouth was covered with scum or vomit.

“When Mr Walker said ‘That devil stabbed me,’ Dr Adler did not deny it but said ‘Poor Phil! Poor Phil.’”

He told the coroner that he did not notice any knife or weapon nearby when he served the drinks.

Hubberston Fort. (Image: BBC)

Lieutenant Randolph was the next witness to be called who said he had heard the cries from Dr Adler but thought nothing of it because he believed the doctor was suffering from an attack of delirium tremens and he knew that Lieutenant Walker was with him and was ‘accustomed to him.’

On arriving at the room, he said: “His [Lieutenant Walker] shirt and vest were pulled up, and he appeared to be bleeding from a wound in the stomach.

“I sent the corporal to my room for a bucket and sponge, and washed away as much of the blood as possible, but could find no wound. I then cut away the shirt, vest and collar, and laid open his breast, and found a small stab wound just above the heart.”

On Dr Adler’s behaviour at the time, he said: “As I entered the room, Dr Adler threw himself on his knees , beside him and took his hand, saying ‘Dear Phil, speak to me,’ adding ‘he has stabbed himself, he fell upon the knife.’ Lieutenant Walker thrust him away saying ‘you did it, go away from me. Randolph, I call you to bear witness that this devil has stabbed me.’”

He told the coroner that the doctor maintained that the lieutenant had stabbed himself, whilst the lieutenant begged him to believe that the doctor had stabbed him.

He also said that despite seeming to be in ‘extreme suffering’ the lieutenant was coherent throughout.

Lieutenant Randolph said he bathed the stricken lieutenant’s forehead in water for two hours and propped him up with pillows, took his boots off and put a rug over him.

He said that the lieutenant would fall from ‘one fainting fit into another, but in his intervals of consciousness complained of intense pain from his breast and difficulty of breathing.’

The lieutenant was concerned that his wife should not know about the incident and Lieutenant Randolph said: “Dr Adler more than once assured us he was dead, and threw the rug over his face. Lieut. Walker removed it himself on one occasion.”

Those present sent Dr Adler away from the room due to ‘the repugnance Walker had to Dr Adler.’ Shortly after the doctor was sent away, the lieutenant said “I am dying now.” Lieutenant Randolph stated that following this, his jaw had dropped and he appeared to be dead. “SA violent attack of sickness supervened, and he rallied in a most extraordinary way.

“About this time Captain Bracken took Dr Adler aside in the room, and said in an audible voice, ‘Walker has brought a very serious charge against you.’

Walker immediately raised his head, looked towards them, and said ‘what are they talking about; I did it myself,’ and this he repeated several times aloud, calling on Captain Bracken as witness ‘I tell you I did it myself.’

This exertion seemed to have exhausted him. He pressed my hand, signing me to bend down, and in a faint whisper (not loud enough for Dr Adler to hear) said ‘save him, save him; hide that knife but for god’s sake don’t let them think that it was suicide.’

“Just before this, when Dr Adler and Captain Bracken were out of the room, he said ‘he did it; he stabbed me the coward.’ I said, ‘who Adler?’ He said, ‘yes it was a cruel thing; it was cold blooded murder.’”

The lieutenant said that the large white-handled clasp knife found was the weapon used, but it was shut and perfectly clean on the table and it is what Lieutenant Randolph used to cut off his clothes. He said the blood had stopped flowing from the wound when he was tending to it.

When Dr Griffiths arrived around 4am, he said that Lieutenant Walker was in a critical state.

On his leaving, Lieutenant Walker told Lieutenant Randolph that he and Dr Adler had been talking about money and how the doctor had £200 ‘bills’ from someone he met in India and the lieutenant said he could get it from him and if he did, they could sort the debt, and then Dr Adler ‘struck him in the face.’

Lieutenant Walker said that he had got up and noticed the doctor in a violent fit and carried out the same procedure he usually does to get him to bed, but then the doctor got back up and was looking in the room for something before picking up and opening the knife. He stabbed the lieutenant.

The jury retired and after 30 minutes of deliberation, returned a verdict that the doctor had stabbed him and the wound led to Lieutenant Walker’s death but that “said wound was inflicted without malice aforethought, and therefore find him, Dr Adler, guilty of manslaughter.”

Dr Adler was committed to Haverfordwest gaol for his trial for manslaughter and was later bailed.

On August 6, 1875, the Central Glamorgan Gazette reported that a jury at Haverfordwest Assizes spent an hour deliberating before finding Dr Adler not guilty of manslaughter after the evidence given by some of the witnesses differed to what was previously said in front of magistrates.

He was released and the Lord Chief Justice advised him to ‘abstain from drinking, quarrelling, and strife.’