One such author is 33-year-old Rhys Eynon whose debut novel ‘The Maldoran Chronicles: The Unbreakable Will’ is being launched tomorrow (Friday) to great critical acclaim.

What makes Rhys’ achievement even greater is the fact that his journey to completing the book has run parallel with autism.

“Maybe this is why writing is so important to me,” Rhys told the Western Telegraph from his family home in Haverfordwest.

“Whatever troubles I endure whilst writing the book can be put aside. And being able to write it has given me great fulfilment and I can safely say it’s also given me more confidence in myself.”

Rhys began writing the high-fantasy novel several years ago, with the result that the plot has been woven with great care and deliberation.

“It’s a typical tried and tested tale of good versus evil,” explains Rhys, “where a group of people come together in a continent full of magic and secrets to combat an ancient force which will soon be unleashed on the land.

“The book has naturally been with me for quite some time and I have hopes to follow it up with possibly a sequel or even a trilogy.

"But I’d also like to write in some other genres as well. When you spend so long with one story you become fatigued.”

As a child Rhys, who is the son of Ian and Sandra Eynon, attended the former Hakin Junior School and then Pembroke Comprehensive School before continuing his studies at Pembrokeshire College.

He now works as a Learning Disability Champion for Pembrokeshire County Council as well as with Pembrokeshire People First.

‘The Maldoran Chronicles: The Unbreakable Will’ is being officially launched tomorrow (Friday) at the Haverhub Alternative Street Market in Haverfordwest where Rhys will be available to sign copies from 3pm.

“This project has taken Rhys a few years to complete but he’s never given up and has finally achieved his goal,” said his father, Ian.

“It’s so wonderful to have an author in the family and as parents, Sandra and I are so very proud of everything that he’s achieved.”

The Maldoran Chronicles: The Unbreakable Will is also available in paperback on Amazon, price £9.99