The popular coastal service will resume its much-loved trips throughout north Pembrokeshire next Tuesday, May 30 when it will be delivering passengers to beaches and other favourite destinations between Cardigan and Fishguard.

These include St Dogmaels, Poppit Sands, Moylegrove, Newport Sands, Newport town centre, Dinas Cross, Pwllgwaelod beach, Lower Fishguard and Fishguard town centre.

Details of departure times can be viewed on the Richard Bros website on http://www.richardsbros.co.uk

The service operates between Mondays and Saturday, however it won’t be running on Bank Holidays.