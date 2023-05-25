The awards ceremony was hosted by Chambers Wales South East, South West and Mid at the ICC Wales in Newport.

On the night, Pembroke Dock-based Genpower Ltd was announced as the winner of the B2C Customer Commitment Award, recognising the company’s commitment to investing in technology to create a better customer experience and drive efficiency.

Genpower Ltd are a worldwide distributor for JCB Power Products and the UK and Ireland distributor for Hyundai Power Equipment.

Roland Llewellin, managing director of Genpower Ltd, said: “We had a difficult few years during the pandemic but throughout, our customers remained our focus. We have made tremendous progress and to receive an award like this makes you realise how far we have come. Thank you to our team for their hard work.”

Paul Butterworth, interim chief executive of Chambers Wales South East, South West and Mid, said: “It was incredible to see so many amazing, hardworking businesses celebrating their success and gaining the recognition they deserve.

“This year’s awards really did showcase the best that Wales has to offer and we thank everyone for joining us for this special year in Wales Business Awards’ history, including our sponsors whose support we are extremely grateful for.”

The Wales Business Awards, celebrating its 20th year, saw 10 awards dished out, as well as the Wales Business of the Year award, sponsored by Atradius.

Other winners on the night included Acorn by Synergie, Azets, BCB International, BOF, ELITE Clothing Solutions, EatSleep Media, Power & Water, Uplands Mobiles Ltd, and Harriet Thomas of Cosy Throws, who took home the Young Entrepreneur of the Year award.