The Pembrokeshire town of Tenby has been named among the top 20 best UK seaside spots to get fish and chips.
Tenby ranked 19th on the list compiled by research from travel site Omio using Tripadvisor data.
The research ranked UK locations based on the number of fish and chip shops, the average rating and the average number of reviews.
Plockton in Scotland was named best spot in the UK to get fish and chips, while St Ives (Cornwall) and Lochinver (Scotland) round out the top three.
Top 20 best seaside locations for fish and chips in the UK
According to research by Omio these are the top 20 best locations in the UK to get fish and chips:
1. Plockton - Scottish Highlands
2. St Ives - Cornwall
3. Lochinver - Scottish Highlands
4. Portmeirion - Gwynedd
5. Crosby - Merseyside
6. Robin Hoods Bay - North Yorkshire
7. Barton-on-Sea - Hampshire
8. Pittenweem - Fife
9. Southwold - Suffolk
10. Margate - Kent
11. Hastings - Sussex
12. Ilfracombe - Devon
13. Porthmadog - Gwynedd
14. Shanklin - Isle of Wight
15. Folkestone - Kent
16. Tynemouth - North Tyneside
17. Llandudno - Conwy
18. Bournemouth - Dorset
19. Tenby - Pembrokeshire
20. New Brighton - Merseyside
According to Tripadvisor the best places to get fish and chips in Tenby include Billycan (4.5 stars from 787 reviews) and Tenbys Fish and Chips (4.5 stars from 525 reviews).
