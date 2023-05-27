To place any family notices click here.

We also publish obituaries. Fill in this simple online form here.

Larry Hayes (Goodwick)

Peacefully at his home on Tuesday, May 16, Larry of Stop & Call, Goodwick. Beloved husband of the late Pat, loving father of Diane, Maureen, Robert and Ian, much loved grandfather, great grandfather and great, great grandfather and a dear brother.

Funeral service on Saturday, May 27 at the Church of the Holy Name, Fishguard at 11am followed by interment at Llanwnda Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to 'Wales Air Ambulance' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Janet Marion Skone (née Gwyther. Pembroke)

The death occurred peacefully on Saturday, May 6 of Janet Skone of Croft Court, The Green, Pembroke and formerly of Bush Street, Pembroke Dock. She was 78 and had been predeceased by her husband, Glyn and also their son, Andrew. She will be greatly missed by all her children, grandchildren and all her wider family.

The funeral will take place on Tuesday, May 30 with a service at St. John's Church, Pembroke Dock at 11am followed by interment at Llanion Cemetery. Family flowers only please but if desired, donations in lieu in memory of Janet may be made to The Paul Sartori Foundation. In keeping with Janet's wishes, traditional funeral clothing is not necessary, and the family would be delighted if those attending wore bright colours. All further enquiries may be made to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN. Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Finn Lewis-Concannon (Narberth)

The death occurred suddenly on Wednesday, May 10 of Finnian Lewis-Concannon affectionately known as Finn, aged 27 years of Castle Street, Narberth. Finn was loved by everyone and will be sadly missed by his family and many friends.

A service to celebrate Finn's life will take place on Friday, June 2 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 2.30pm. Please dress however you feel appropriate, colour would be nice. If you are unable to attend the service, the cortege will be travelling through Narberth town at 2.15pm. There will be family flowers only with donations in memory of Finn, for Gryff's Mindspace, Narberth. A local charity for young adults who are looking for support and direction in a complicated world. Donations may be sent c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH. Tel: (01834) 831876 www.ecthomasandson.co.uk

Nesta May Griffiths (Haverfordwest)

Nesta passed away peacefully at home on May 15, aged 80 years. Much loved wife to the late Dickie, she will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

Funeral service, Tuesday, June 6 at 11.30am at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only. Donations in memory of Nesta for the Paul Sartori Foundation or Wales Air Ambulance can be made to you chosen charity or via the donation box on the day. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437) 763821.

Isobel James (Narberth)

The death occurred peacefully at her home on May 8 of Isobel James, she was aged 63. Isobel was predeceased by her husband Tony James, and will be sadly missed by her three children Laura, Eleanor and Connor, and her lasting brother David.

The funeral service takes place on Friday, June 2 at St Aidan's Church, Llawhaden at 11am followed by private committal at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. There will be family flowers only with donations in memory of Isobel made payable to Paul Sartori Foundation c/o Funeral Directors Messrs W & M J Rossiter & Sons Ltd Landsker House, 21 Station Road, Narberth, SA67 7DR or via www.rossitersfunerals.co.uk

Chris Peake (Goodwick)

Suddenly but peacefully on Friday, May 12, Chris of Goodwick. Beloved husband of Donna, loving father of Aaron and Scott, much loved son of Elizabeth and Barry, dear brother of Stephen and a cherished son-in-law, brother-in-law and uncle.

Funeral service on Thursday, June 1 at St Mary's Church, Fishguard at 10.30am followed by cremation at Parc Gwyn, Narberth at 12.15pm. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to 'Fishguard Sea Cadet Corps' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel - 01348 873250.

Keith Dixon (Sageston)

The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Friday, May 12 of Keith Alfred Dixon, aged 78 years of Sageston, near Tenby. Beloved husband of the late Sandra. Dearly loved dad of James and Rebecca and father-in-law to John. Adored grandad of George, Danny and Zoe.

The funeral service will take place on Wednesday, June 7 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 11.30am. There will be family flowers only, with donations, if so desired for The Paul Sartori Foundation c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 & 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680.

David Townsend (Neyland)

The death occurred peacefully at The University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff on Tuesday, May 9 following a tragic accident of Dave Townsend of The Promenade, Neyland. He was 72. A much-loved husband, father and grandfather, Dave was a dedicated family man and a truly genuine, kind friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

The funeral will take place on Friday, June 2 with a service at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 1pm where friends please meet. Family flowers only please but if desired, donations in lieu in memory of Dave may be made for Prostate Cymru and The Wales Air Ambulance. All further enquiries may be made to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Shirley McGregor (Haverfordwest)

Shirley passed away peacefully on May 12 aged 81 years. Much loved wife to the late Bill, she will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

Funeral service, Wednesday, May 31, 12pm at Calvary Church, Haverfordwest followed by interment at City Road Cemetery, Haverfordwest. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437) 763821.

John Berridge (Milton)

The death occurred on Monday, May 15 of John Berridge, aged 78 years. John, of Deer Park Lane, Milton and latterly, Ludchurch will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.

The funeral service will take place on Thursday, June 1 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 2.30pm It is the family's request that colourful clothing can be worn There will be family flowers only with donations in lieu, if so desired for South & West Wales Wildlife Trust c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 & 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk

Alan Lewis (Milford Haven)

The death occurred peacefully at Glangwili Hospital, Carmarthen recently of Alan Lewis, aged 77 years of Ammanford and formerly of Precelly Place, Milford Haven. Alan will be remembered fondly, and sadly missed by his family and all who knew him.

The funeral service will take place on Thursday, June 1 at 2.15pm at Milford Haven Cemetery. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180.

Susanna Mary Samuel (Pembroke Dock)

The death occurred on Wednesday, May 10 of Susanna Mary Samuel affectionately known as 'Mary' aged 90 years of Park View Crescent, Pembroke Dock. Dearly loved mum of Robert, Catherine, Dawn, Susan, Cheryl, Teifion, Huw, Cindy, the late Paul and the late Cenydd. Cherished grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother.

The funeral service was held on Wednesday, May 24 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 1:45pm. There will be family flowers only with donations in lieu if so desired for Wales Air Ambulance c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 & Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk

Edward John Eynon (Llangwm)

John passed away peacefully on May 9 aged 95 years. Much-loved husband to the late Marion, he will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

Funeral service, Tuesday, May 30, 2pm at Deerlands Cemetery, Llangwm. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437) 763821.