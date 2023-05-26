The Waverley will be arriving in Tenby on Saturday June 17 from where she will cruise around Caldey Island and the south Pembrokeshire coast.

The following day, June 18, she will sail around St Bride's Bay, Skokohlm, Skomer and Ramsey.

The Waverley has been on the water since 1947, and first underwent restoration in 1975, when kids paid £1 to travel on her - the same price currently charged for the over-fives.

The latest drone images were taken earlier this week as she set sail from Scotland before visiting Northern Ireland, Liverpool, North Wales, the Bristol Chanel, the south coast and the Thames.

The Waverley begins its journey around the UK

This will be The Waverley's first visit to Tenby in more than 30 years.

She has undergone a massive refurbishment project with £180,000 raised in just two months to pay for dry-docking.

The 2023 season will see Waverley offer the greatest variety of destinations for over a decade including the Bristol Channel, Liverpool and North Wales, and Warrenpoint in Northern Ireland.

Later in the year she will return to the south coast and Isle of Wight, London and the Thames.

The Waverley from above captured by drone footage

Paul Semple, Waverley’s manager, said: "This year we are taking Waverley to an increased number of ports and piers as we look to broaden her appeal to the greatest number of people.

"And we're confident that by taking hery to so many areas around the UK her continued survival will remain as a fully operational steamship.

Amazing new images show The Waverley in all her glory

"As Waverley approaches her 50th anniversary in preservation and having carried well over 6 million passengers, the challenge is no easier to operate and maintain a remarkable piece of our proud maritime heritage.

"Everyone that sails helps to ensure Waverley’s paddles keep turning.

"We are exceptionally grateful to all those who supported the recent appeal to meet the cost of Waverley’s annual dry docking which took place in March ahead of the 2023 season."

To book tickets on her voyages around the Pembrokeshire coast, call 0141 2432224.