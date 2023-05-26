The Osborne Shop on Amroth seafront has been part of the community for many years, and was run by William and Susan Thwaites for 45 years.

As the only general stores in the village, residents and visitors were worried that the end of this era could signal the shop’s closure.

But now the retail tradition is being carried on by Matty, George, Luke and Daniel Evans.

The new owners – aged between 25 and 32 – come from a family with strong south Pembrokeshire connections.

Daniel explained: “Our granddad, Melvyn Evans, who lived in Ludchurch, worked for the Co-op funeral directors in Tenby and he had the opportunity to purchase a funeral directors business in the Midlands.

“So he moved there with his family in 1969.

“But when my cousins and I were growing up, we would be back in the Amroth area several times a year to visit family, and going to the Osborne Shop was always part of our visits.

“We’ve all got such a love for Amroth, that when we heard that the shop was up for sale, we decided to go for it.

“Mr and Mrs Thwaites had put such a lot of hard work and dedication into their shop and playing their part in the local community and we want that ethos to continue.”

The Osborne Shop features a convenience store, off-licence, gifts, beach goods and, of course, ice cream. (Image: Daniel Evans)

Daniel, who lives near Tamworth, runs his own business support service and the Evans brothers work in the family funeral directing business.

“So we are initially going to divide our time between the Midlands and Amroth, with at least one of us in the shop each week with our great team of staff, before gradually making the move down her full time,” he said.

“Doing the opposite of our granddad and buying a business back where our family is from feels like a homecoming for us.

“This also feels like a passing of the guard to the next generation who are being entrusted to provide services for the community and its much-needed holiday-makers.

“We've received lots of support from the local community who have expressed delight that the shop will remain open,”