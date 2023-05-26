Concerned locals claim that an outright ban will have an adverse effect on a wide cross-section of beach users.

Without additional measures, the petition states that an outright vehicle ban is likely to affect the following:

1) All able-bodied and disabled people, particularly families, visiting the beach;

2) Boat owners using the beach to launch and recover craft - closure of another slipway;

3) Neighbouring residents and properties, due to increased traffic congestion and parking outside of the beach boundaries;

4) Local businesses, due to changes in footfall;

5) Parking revenue, due to changes in parking capacity;

6) The environment, due to likely traffic congestion and engines running for longer periods.

The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority purchased the land which has traditionally been used for beach parking earlier this year.

They subsequently issued a statement confirming that the beach will now become a ‘car free’ zone, with exceptions only allowed for emergency services and essential car users such as the RNLI and coastguards.

The Park’s decision is based on their aim to protect the environment but this, say campaigners, has been made without any public consultation and with limited evidence to support their controversial decision.

“The Pembrokeshire National Park Authority hasn’t provided any credible alternatives to support the many vehicle users who visit the beach annually,” says Neil Maltby who has now launched a petition against the National Park’s decision.

“They state only a single action taken in support of this change, which is to increase the number of disabled parking spaces and access to a beach wheelchair.

"But without additional measures, this outright vehicle ban is going to have an adverse effect on a very wide cross-section of our society.

“We urge Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority to reconsider their actions and request either a return to the vehicle beach access that has prevailed for over 50 years, or adopt measures to manage vehicle beach access for Newport Sands to enhance the enjoyment and access for all visitors and preserve the natural habitat and beauty of the area.”

The petition has already gained strong support with almost 400 people signing within just days of its launch.

“In all the years I have been visiting Newport Sands, people have always parked on the beach and we have never seen any issues,” commented one signatory.

“It’s a strong part of local culture to be able to park on the sands.”

Further details on the petition 'Stop Pembrokeshire Coast National Park outright ban on vehicles on Newport Sands' can be viewed on change.org.