Eva, a founding member of the successful Guide Dogs fundraising group in Pembrokeshire, was presented with a bouquet to mark her selection as Coronation Champion earlier this month.

She was one of just 500 people in the UK who have been chosen to receive the top volunteering accolade from the Royal Voluntary Service.

Making the presentation was Guide Dogs Cymru’s community fundraising manager, Ruth Evans, who said: “Being named a Coronation Champion was an amazing achievement.

"Ever since Eva was partnered with her first guide dog 60 years ago, she has promoted the independence this brings to all she meets, and she is the face of Guide Dogs in Pembrokeshire.”

Eva and Nancy look forward to meeting supporters old and new at the Guide Dogs stall in Saundersfoot harbour between 10am-4pm on Wednesdays and some Fridays, by kind permission of Saundersfoot Harbour Commissioners.