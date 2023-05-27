Milford Haven friends Leslie Nicholas and Tony Adams were flying an RAF Mosquito fighter bomber which crashed in Germany on February 27,1945 and are buried at Hanover War Cemetery.

While visiting Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre recently, Leslie’s niece, Susan Phillips, and her husband Edgar met up with modeller Paul Emens who has made a highly detailed 1:24 scale model of the Mosquito.

Paul is a member of the Penfro Modellers Club and a volunteer at the Heritage Centre.

Said Susan: “We are so impressed by the model that Paul has made of the actual aircraft Leslie and Tony were flying that night. The two were friends from school and teamed up to fly together. Leslie, the navigator, had only been married for a few months.

“We hope very much that contact can be made with Tony Adams’ family who lived at 55 Glebelands, Hakin,” added Susan.

The model of the Mosquito is currently on display at the Heritage Centre, along with the story of Milford’s Mosquito men.

Anyone with information about the Adams family is asked to contact the Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre on 1646 684220, e-mail enquiries@pdht.org