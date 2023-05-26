The team started their campaign well, winning the game against Dyffryn Gloywyr 3-0 with two goals from Fallon and one from striker Seren.

The second game against O M Edwards was a very tense, close game, remaining goal-less until a breakaway run from Chloe saw her face the keeper one-on-one.

She kept her composure to skilfully find the net to give Saundersfoot a 1-0 win.

The third game against Santes Tudful was once again a competitive game, and tremendous teamwork from the whole squad helped keep Saundersfoot in the game until a free kick.

Halle stepped up to beat the goalkeeper from some distance. Saundersfoot topped the group without conceding any goals and headed into the quarter finals very hopeful.

The quarter final was against Awel y Mynydd.

This skilful team with talented individuals tested Saundersfoot’s keeper Libby, who produced some wonderful saves to keep Saundersfoot in the match. With the full-time score 0-0, the game headed into Golden Goal, but the two matched teams still could not be separated so the game headed into penalties.

Each Saundersfoot penalty taker found the target, yet the Awel keeper guessed well and made some great saves, with Saundersfoot eventually losing 4-3 in the shoot-out.

Headteacher Nick Allen praised the girls following 'a wonderful season'.

He said: "The whole squad have developed their footballing ability and every individual has improved and become a better player – it has been a real joy to witness this over the season.

"I know these girls will represent Pembrokeshire and even Wales in the future, should they continue this journey.

"I would like to thank staff and parents for supporting the girls throughout the year - without this support, we would not be able to offer these opportunities to our children.

"Staff Mrs Evans and Mrs Joyce deserve a special mention for the organisation and support alongside parent Kelly Asparassa - truly a team effort."

Saundersfoot CP School girls football squad: goalkeeper – Libby Owen; defence – Halle Jones, Ava Smith, Breagh Davies; midfield – Grace Jones, Fallon Graham, Chloe Kettle, Eliza-Lilly Pugsley, Laila Lewis, Paige Joyce; forward - Seren Willliams.