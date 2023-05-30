The country was still in the grip of food shortages and the government looked to farmers to bring much needed food security to a nation ravaged by war.

“The country was starving, farmers couldn’t produce enough food,’’ says Simon.

Food security was a major issue then, as it is now, he suggests, after taking on the chairmanship 75 years after his grandfather.

Simon, his wife, Hilary, and their family are dairy farmers, producing milk from two herds in Pembrokeshire.

It is very much a family business. Two of Simon and Hilary’s children, Osian, and his wife, Mared, and Gwen and her partner, Carwyn, are farming too. Osian and Mared run the herd at Trewilym Uchaf, Eglwyswrw, and Gwen and Carwyn are at 275-acre Wallaston Farm, Hundleton.

Simon’s father, Geraint, also a past chairman of NFU Cymru in Pembrokeshire, is on hand to help when needed too.

“We are very grateful of the opportunity that my parents gave us to make a career in farming and are delighted to give that same opportunity to Gwen and Carwyn and Osian and Mared,’’ says Simon.

Younger daughter, Ffion, who is currently studying at Cardiff, could one day farm too. “She is an excellent relief milker and helps out when she can,’’ says Simon.

The enterprise is one that has grown since the days when his great-grandfather ran it as a single farm 150-acre operation.

Idris had bought a farm neighbouring Trewilym Uchaf – Trewenfron – to increase the land base; this was sold to fund the purchase of Wallaston Farm in 1995.

At that time, Trewilym was farmed by Simon’s uncle but the family bought it from him in 2014 and, with owned and rented land, now farm 950 acres.

In recent years, the herd has transitioned from a breed that is predominately Jersey crossbred to one with an emphasis on Irish Holstein and Friesian genetics, to increase milk yield and to capture higher value from calf sales.

Simon is proud of the sustainability credentials of his approach to producing milk. “We are making the best use of forage, cutting out soya from diets, putting ‘bugs’ in slurry to make our nutrients work harder for us.

“All farms, whatever their system, can produce milk sustainably – sustainability looks different for every farm, whether that’s having solar panels on shed roofs or producing milk from grass. We are all producing a product that the consumer wants.’’

While the business hasn’t diversified in the traditional sense, Hilary and Gwen have the franchise to run the café at the Castell Henllys Iron Age Fort at Eglwyswrw.

Both have a background in catering – at the age of just 17, Hilary was named NHS Junior Chef of the Year when she worked at Withybush Hospital.

They are anticipating a busy season at Caffi'r Caban where they serve light meals, cakes and Sunday lunches – and breakfasts too, with one day of the week already circled in Simon’s own calendar.

“When they took over the café in 2019 they started a breakfast special for farmers and builders on Fridays, it was an opportunity for a meet-up and a chat,’’ he says.

So, should anyone now need to get hold of Simon on a Friday morning, they are likely to find him tucking into a breakfast platter at Caffi'r Caban.