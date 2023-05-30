Dairy farmer Simon Davies says he won’t be signing up to the new Sustainable Farming Scheme if the Welsh Government presses ahead with a prerequisite requiring farms to have 10% tree cover to be eligible for payments.

“We wouldn’t do it, we couldn’t do it,’’ he insists.

This is because his business model is set up to produce milk from his current land base of productive land.

“If I went to my bank manager and asked for a loan to buy 40 acres of land and told him that I was buying it to plant trees on I just wouldn’t get that loan, that’s it in a nutshell,’’ he says.

Our monthly publication Pembrokeshire Farmer is back, free with your copy of the Western Telegraph tomorrow (May 31)

Simon and his family produce milk from two herds in Pembrokeshire, a business started by his great-grandfather at Trewilym Uchaf, Eglwyswrw, and where Simon, his wife, Hilary, and their family now produce milk from a 250-cow autumn-calving herd.

They have a second herd in the south of the county, at Wallaston Farm, Hundleton, where the 350-cow herd is spring-calving.

As milk prices start to dip, The Water Resources (Control of Agricultural Pollution) (Wales) Regulations 2021 have added financial pressure.

An investment of £150,000 has been made in a new slurry lagoon and to roof the collecting yard at Trewilym, with 40% of the cost paid for by the Nutrient Management Investment Scheme.

Simon points out that it is a direct cost to the business as it will generate no additional return.

The regulations could in fact reduce income, if the government sticks to its proposal to limit the spreading of organic manures and slurry to 170kg a hectare annually.

“We need to service the cash needs of the business but going forward these regulations are going to increase our cash needs,’’ says Simon.

“Every farm in the country is going through this scenario. If the government follows through with the 170kg limit it will mean one less milk factory in Wales processing a high quality product that the consumer wants.’’

• Why food security matters to NFU leader