The event on May 11 featured youngsters from Tenby’s three primary schools, together with trumpeter Carys Wood, the Tenby Community Choir, Tenby Male Choir and Welsh National Opera mezzo-soprano Llinos Jones.

The concert was organised by the Tenby branch of Save the Children and was a huge success, said its chair, Caroline Williams.

“We have had the most marvellous feedback from all corners of Tenby, young, old and lots of middle aged!” she added.

The concert was opened by Carys Wood playing The Grand March from Aida.

Other highlights from the first half included a lovely solo by a young gentleman from Tenby VC Church in Wales School; the sight of little ones from St Teilo’s School sitting around Llinos's feet while she sang Getting to Know You and a fabulous rendition of Calon Lân by Ysgol Hafan y Môr.

Ysgol Hafan y Mor. (Image: Save the Children Tenby)

Carys opened the concert’s second half with an amazing performance, whilst the Tenby Community Choir gained confidence with every song.

Llinos’s repertoire included a beautiful rendition A Nightingale Sang In Berkley Square, with Tenby Male Choir gave a stirring performance to close a memorable concert.

Caroline also added her thanks to theRector of Tenby, Canon Andrew Grace, for allowing the concert to take place in St Mary’s Church.

“Nowhere else quite does the job so magnificently,” she said.