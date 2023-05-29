Two tractors of similar horsepower will each be hooked to a trailer carrying the same weight and will race against each other along a 250m track. The aim is to clock up the fastest time.

The event is being run by Martletwy YFC to raise funds for the refurbishment of its meeting hall and for the Wales Air Ambulance and the DPJ Foundation.

It was the idea of fencing contractor Hamish Brown whose children are club members, and Charles Harries and Andrew Harts.

“We thought it would be a really good laugh, an event that would be fun but would also raise some money for the hall which is in a state of disrepair,’’ he said.

“The fastest time in each class wins a trophy - and bragging rights!’’

The tractor pull and dyno day will take place at Yerbeston Farm, Cresselly, on August 19.

“Pre-entries will be via a link on the Martletwy YFC Facebook page so we can organise the classes and give everyone a time for their run,’’ says Hamish.

“Trade stands are more than welcome to attend and there will be refreshments and an ice cream van in attendance.’’

There will also be an area where drivers can test the horsepower of their tractors on a dyno.

Hamish can be contacted on 07765 179639 to book a trade stand.