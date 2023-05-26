Malachi Bailey was 21 years old when he died on November 3 last year.

An inquest heard that the night before, he had spoken to his parents and was upbeat and positive, telling them that he wanted to fill them in on his plans the following day.

Prior to their conversation Malachi had worked an eight-hour shift at the care home where he was employed. His colleagues said that he appeared to be his normal self, work-focused and happy.

Pembrokeshire coroner, Paul Bennett heard that the 21-year-old, who had a diagnosis of autism, dyslexia and ADHD, had started working at a Narberth care home after completing college in 2020.

He had passed his level one social care qualification and was working towards his level two apprenticeship. There had been a mix up over whether he should be on a level two or three course and this, along with a change of tutor had caused him a level of anxiety.

He had emailed his workplace multiple times a day to try and sort out the confusion and in late October he had emailed the training providers to say that he ‘was not in the best frame of mind’ and would not be attending a meeting.

He worked and spoke to his parents on November 2 and seemed happy and normal.

However, the following day when his mother had not heard from him, and he was not responding to her messages, she became concerned. After searching for him she called a family friend who was a locksmith who gained access to his home.

Malachi was found and paramedics were called but he could not be saved. A post-mortem by Dr Petya Nadiva gave the cause of death as hanging.

“It seems to me that there was very very little to suggest from the evidence that Malachi was in any way demonstrating mental health issues,” said Pembrokeshire Coroner, Paul Bennett to Malachi’s family.

“There was not any indication that this was likely to happen. As a family I am sure it is difficult for you to understand how this happened in the light of what you did know.”

Malachi’s mother told the coroner that she felt that, if it could be accessed, his mobile phone may provide more information into how Malachi was in the days up to November 3.

She also drew the coroner’s attention to other local deaths of young men where autism was ‘potentially a part of their story’.

“The question is whether there is anything else behind that which could be encouraging this behaviour,” she said.

Mr Bennet said that he could adjourn the inquest in order for the phone to be forensically examined but that this may entail a wait of around 18 months.

After some consideration Malachi’s family decided that they would like to have the phone investigated.

Mr Bennett said that he personally would have made the same decision and that he felt the family was doing the right thing.

He adjourned the inquest until information was available from the phone, and from another phone that Malachi was setting up for a friend. He ordered a review of the situation in six months’ time.

