Felinbryn Developments Ltd sought permission to convert the Grade II-listed Old Courthouse in Eglwyswrw, near Crymych to a one-bed dwelling.

Agent Ian Bartlett stated: “It is evident from a 1908 OS map that a building was in existence on the site at that time.

"The Serjeants Inn, to which The Old Court House has an attachment, was noted by Richard Fenton in 1810 to be a place where lawyers stopped after the long journey over the mountains and often held mock sessions in the inn for their own entertainment.

“The Old Court House is known to have been built in 1877 after sessions were held in The Serjeants Inn earlier in the 19th century. It is also known that Cemaes Petty sessions were held at The Old Court House until 1992.”

The agent’s report said the building had undergone minimal changes over its life, but highlighted one memorable incident.

“There is record of a vehicle crashing into the front elevation in 1996 which damaged the front bay window and the door canopy. Listed Building Consent was later approved for the reinstatement of those features and that work was undertaken approximately 10 years ago.”

It adds: “The proposed works will not compromise the appearance, character or setting of the listed building and will preserve the character of the listed building.”

Local community council Eglwyswrw had objected to the application, stating: “No provision of parking; likely to impact upon the use of the public car park; and land between the subject building and public car park is not owned by the applicant.”

Concerns had also been raised from neighbours, raising issues of residential amenity, car parking and drainage, and even concerns about a potential fire hazard.

The report for planners said concern had been expressed regarding how the property would be heated.

“The application does not provide information on this matter and the representation stresses that should gas be used and gas bottles located within the courtyard space to the rear these would be in close proximity to the oil tank serving the adjoining dwelling which would pose a potential fire hazard.

“This matter is not a material planning consideration in determining whether or not this historical building is suitable for conversion in accordance with local plan policy.

"The installation of a heat producing appliance to a property and correct fuel storage is a building regulations consideration.”

The application was conditionally approved by planning officers earlier this month.