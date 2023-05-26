Layton Nolan of Victoria Road, Pembroke Dock, pleaded not guilty to eight charges of alleged assault which all involved the same woman.

After a trial on Monday, May 22, he was acquitted of four of the charges but found guilty of a further four.

Haverfordwest magistrates found that he had assaulted the woman in Canaston Wood on August 7 last year as well as at Pembroke Dock on three occasions in July.

He was found not guilty of a four other assault charges, also alleged to have taken place in Pembroke Dock in July and August last year.

Nolton was back before magistrates for a review hearing yesterday, Wednesday, May 24.

At this hearing they adjourned sentencing until next month in order for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

Nolan was remanded on conditional bail. He was forbidden from contacting directly or indirectly any prosecution witnesses including his victim or from entering an area of Pembroke Dock. He was also told that he must live and sleep each night his home address.