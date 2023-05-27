Summer is well and truly here as Pembrokeshire gets set to be bathed in sun this Bank Holiday weekend reaching temperatures of up to 20C.
Both the Met Office and BBC Weather have predicted warm and dry conditions across the Bank Holiday weekend (May 27-29), especially in the south west and southern areas of Wales.
Pembrokeshire, including Tenby and Haverfordwest, is set for sunshine all weekend with the later to experience temperatures of 20C on Saturday.
According to PA Media, parts of the UK could see some of the hottest temperatures of 2023 this weekend.
What will the weather be like this Bank Holiday weekend in Pembrokeshire?
The Met Office has predicted dry and warm conditions for the Bank Holiday weekend (May 27 - 29).
Met Office Chief Forecaster, Paul Gundersen, said: “The jet stream sitting to the north of the UK is holding unsettled weather systems at bay and allowing high pressure to dominate bringing fine weather to the vast majority of the UK.
“The current position of the high-pressure means we will see a westerly air flow over the UK, a cooler direction than if air was being brought up from the south, and areas such as Spain or Africa.
"Therefore, we are not likely to reach heatwave conditions, but temperatures will still be warm reaching the low 20s for many, particularly in the South West and southern Wales.”
The predicted weather forecast from BBC Weather for this weekend is:
Haverfordwest
Saturday (May 27)
7am - 11C
10am - 17C
1pm - 20C
7pm - 18C
10pm - 13C
Sunday (May 28)
1am - 12C
7am - 12C
10am - 16C
1pm - 17C
7pm - 15C
10pm - 12C
Monday (May 29)
1am - 12C
7am - 10C
10am - 15C
1pm - 18C
7pm - 18C
10pm - 13C
