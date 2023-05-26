A pensioner with a ‘flagrant disregard for court orders’ has been sent to prison for making nuisance calls to the emergency services.
Ann Gately, 76, of Princes Gate, Narberth admitted breaching a criminal behaviour order by making nuisance calls to the ambulance service and police on the 999 system.
The offences took place at Cold Blow, Narberth on April 19 this year.
Gately had been prohibited from making 999 nuisance calls by a criminal behaviour order made by Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on November 8, 2021.
Magistrates said that only a custodial sentence could be justified as the offences were so serious and because Gately had ‘a flagrant disregard for court orders’.
She was given a prison sentence of ten weeks for the breach.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here