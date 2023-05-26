Ann Gately, 76, of Princes Gate, Narberth admitted breaching a criminal behaviour order by making nuisance calls to the ambulance service and police on the 999 system.

The offences took place at Cold Blow, Narberth on April 19 this year.

Gately had been prohibited from making 999 nuisance calls by a criminal behaviour order made by Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on November 8, 2021.

Magistrates said that only a custodial sentence could be justified as the offences were so serious and because Gately had ‘a flagrant disregard for court orders’.

She was given a prison sentence of ten weeks for the breach.