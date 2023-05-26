FADDS production of Calendar Girls will be on stage from June 1 – 3 at Theatr Gwaun Fishguard.

The stage play by Tim Firth, based on the Miramax motion picture by Julie Towhidi and Tim Firth, takes the audience through the rollercoaster of emotions and shows that even in sorrow, bravery and strength can accomplish great things, especially if in the nude.

“The ladies and gents of FADDS are really looking forward to bringing this fantastic play, based on real life events, to the TG stage,” said director Jana Davidson.

Performances begin at 7.30pm and tickets cost £10, £8 concessions.

Later next month FADDS Youth Theatre will stage Our Dream Based on Shakespeare's best known play A Midsummer Night's Dream. Our Dream tackles the world of young friendship, is in modern day language and even has a few songs thrown in for good measure.

Bright, colourful, funny, sad, funny again these young people bring you Shakespeare like you've never seen it before.

FADDS Youth will show you what Shakespeare was talking about and what the fuss is about.

“We guarantee you'll see the great bard in a different light,” said Jana. “Don't take our word for it, come and see for yourself... Fairies, Pixies, Friendship and a Park after dark, what could possibly go wrong?”

The Dream is on at Theatr Gwaun on Friday June 16 at 7pm and Saturday, June 17 at 2pm.

Tickets cost £8 and £6 concessions. Family Ticket (for two adults and two children) £24 and a group of four tickets for secondary school age pupils costs £20.