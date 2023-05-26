His visit coincided with the scheduled fly-past of the P8 Poseidon, one of the RAF’s latest aircraft, over the Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre at precisely 10.30am.

The flight was in recognition of RAF Pembroke Dock’s significant involvement in World War II when it operated what was possibly the largest Sunderland flying boat station in the world.

“What happened here in Pembroke Dock and indeed throughout the rest of the UK during the war years, changed our world,” he said.

“Whenever we have ceremonies like these, they always tend to be bittersweet.

“Yes, there was sadness, but it was also all about people, about bravery and about what people did and continue to do to change our world.”

Air Marshal Ian Gale at this morning's ceremony (Image: Martin Cavaney)

Today’s visit was indeed a homecoming for Air Marshal Ian Gale following his childhood spent in Newgale. He attended Sir Thomas Picton School in Haverfordwest and then joined the Royal Air Force in 1989 to begin his surefooted ascent up the military ladder.

He served as a fast jet pilot and weapons instructor from 1989 to 2005 and three years later became officer commanding No 31 Squadron. In 2015 he was appointed Assistant Chief of Staff for command, control, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance programmes in 2015 and in 2019 was promoted to Air Vice-Marshal. In April 2021 he became Air Marshal and Director-General of Joint Force Development Strategic Command.

“It's good to be back in my home county,” he said.

“This was where my career started when I joined the St David’s Air Cadets. And this is why I consider it's so important for young people, as it can be completely life-changing. It gives them opportunities that they would never otherwise encounter and the inspiration that I gained from the air cadets was exceptional.”

Royal Navy Gunner Neville Bowen, 101 (Image: Western Telegraph)

Air Commander Gale went on to thank Pembroke Dock for its integral role throughout the decisive Battle of Atlantic when its logistical operations ensured that vital supplies continued arriving in Britain viaits North Atlantic shipping routes.

“This is why the Heritage Centre continues to play such an important part as it keeps the story of our past, our present and our future alive.

“The number of people who were based here was considerable, and it wasn’t just an RAF base but also a true international base with French, Canadians and Dutch. But the support they had from the local people was incredible.”

Sub Lieutenant Tony Bird of Freshwater East (Image: Western Telegraph)

Many veterans attended this morning’s ceremony including 101-year-old Royal Navy Gunner Neville Bowen and former Sub-lieutenant Tony Bird from Freshwater East.

Mr Bird joined the Navy after leaving boarding school as an ordinary seaman but worked his way up through the ranks, serving on the E-class destroyer HMS Escapade and HMS Clematis.

“They were great times,” he said.

“I joined the Navy straight from school at 18 and went on to serve in the Atlantic, on the Russian Convoys, the North Sea, Operation Zipper and also at D-Day.

“The memories that those days have given me are tremendous.”

The flypast over Pembrokeshire by one of the RAF’s latest aircraft saluted veterans who took part in the Battle of the Atlantic to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the World War II Campaign.

