A 34-year-old former Pembroke man has appeared before magistrates for sentencing after stealing coffee and marshmallows from Costa in Haverfordwest.
Asa Wandelt entered the café on October 18 when he ordered the coffee, helped himself to the marshmallows and then left the premises without paying.
He was subsequently arrested by officers and admitted stealing the items which had a retail value of £18.
This week Wandelt, who formerly lived at Gwilliam Court in Pembroke, but is now of no fixed abode, appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates where he pleaded guilty to the charge of theft.
He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.
