This means that people can now continue to withdraw and deposit cash for free.

The Bill, which is currently making its way through parliament, means that the financial services regulator will have the legal power to preserve access to cash at the point of withdrawal or deposit, for those who need it.

And this will include the many people in rural locations such as Pembrokeshire who still depend upon cash, particularly the elderly and those who use cash to manage their finances.

“Pembrokeshire operates under a strong cash economy, with many people relying on free withdrawals and deposits of cash on the high street,” said Stephen Crabb.

“The ability to make deposits is particularly important to support small businesses’ own ability to take cash.

“Back in 2020, I wrote to the Chancellor on the need to secure access to cash, and I’m pleased to see that concrete action has now been taken. I know that this change will be important for the elderly and the most vulnerable in Pembrokeshire who frequently use cash as their choice of payment.”