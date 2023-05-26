Ricky Valance, 35, was stopped as he drove his Peugeot 307 along the A4076 through Steynton on February 17.

“He was stopped at around midday for a routine check and a drugs wipe proved positive,” Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan told Haverfordwest magistrates this week.

Valance, of Croft Avenue, Hakin, was taken into a police custody suite to provide further blood tests and these showed that he had 3 mcg of Delta 9 -Tetrahydrocannabinol in his system. The specified legal amount is 2.

After considering the facts, District Judge Mark Layton fined Valance £400. He was also ordered to pay a £160 court surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

http://