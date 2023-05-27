Cadw’s packed May half-term schedule, offers unique local activities for families to enjoy and bring Welsh history to life.

From May 27 to June 4, Cadw sites are playing host to a wide range of historical and cultural activities providing an exciting day out for the whole family.

Hinging on Wales’ Year of Trails, Cadw sites allow you to create your own experiences by transforming Wales’ history into engaging activities to inspire the next generation.

At St Davids Bishop’s Palace, families can be transported back in time with music from Minstrel Tom. Learn about the instruments and style of music from the 12th century while roaming the walls of the palace’s remains.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to meet two significant figures in the history of the site: Bishop Henry de Gower and Dame Agatha Barlow. Listen to their stories and discover their roles in the rise and fall of the palace throughout time.

Tom, the Bishop and the Dame will be at the palace from Wednesday May 31 until Thursday, June 1, from 10am until 4.30pm.

At Laugharne Castle, visitors will be able to experience the thrill of seeing magnificent birds of prey up close.

A falconry event with a variety of species on display, will provide the opportunity to learn about these majestic creatures from the experts themselves. The displays will run twice a day at 12pm and 3pm, from Saturday May 27 to Sunday May 28 and are not to be missed.

At St. Davids Bishop’s Palace, Kidwelly Castle and other sites across Wales, the half-term break kicks off Cadw’s Summer of Stories – a celebration of Wales’ rich oral traditions.

Participating Cadw sites will host a storytellers spinning Welsh tales, including historical characters, legends, myths, culture, and heritage. Visit the Cadw website for individual dates and times.

For those looking to take advantage of the events available during the half-term period, Cadw membership offers free event entry and unlimited access to over 130 historic places across Wales.