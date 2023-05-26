Police were called to the B4331 at Castlemorris at around 2.15pm on April 24 by a motorist who said he was concerned at the standard of driving of a Peugeot 107.

“The vehicle had pulled out in front of them at the crossroads,” Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan told Haverfordwest magistrates this week.

When officers arrived, they discovered he vehicle was being driven by Perry Jenkins, 71, of Bryn y Derwydd, Trefin.

During his conversation with the officers, Jenkins admitted drinking ‘three cans’ earlier that morning.

A roadside breath test proved positive, and Jenkins was taken to the police custody suite for further intoximeter tests to be carried out.

These showed that Jenkins had 51 mcg of alcohol in 100 ml of breath. The legal limit is 35.

He pleaded guilty to the charge of drink-driving and was legally represented in court by Mr Tom Lloyd.

“My client has worked as a plumber his entire life in Pembrokeshire and he’s very embarrassed to be here this morning,” he said.

Mr Lloyd added that since retiring, Jenkins has carried out odd jobs in his community.

“As a result, the disqualification is going to seriously affect him,” he said.

After listening to the mitigation, District Judge Mark Layton disqualified Jenkins from driving for 15 months.

“A reading of 51 is significantly over the legal limit,” he said.

Jenkins was also fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.