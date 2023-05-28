Aled Rees, the former headteacher at Ysgol Teilo Sant in Llandeilo, faced several allegations of “unacceptable professional conduct” from his time at the school at a fitness to practise hearing.

The Education Workforce Council (EWC) heard Mr Rees risked being “unable to fulfil his responsibility to ensure the wellbeing of the pupil” through having the affair, and that their was a “clear risk of a conflict of interest” between his personal interests and his professional role.

The panel also heard that Mr Rees made a sexist and misogynistic comment to a pregnant teacher at the school, saying “That will teach you to open your legs” in response to her querying a decision he had made in or around July 2018.

Between September 2018 and February 2020, Mr Rees spent an “excessive amount of time” during the school day off-site, and when he was in school, he would spend “an excessive amount of time engaged in personal telephone calls”.

The hearing heard that when Mr Rees was leaving the school site, he consistently did not inform the school’s leadership and administrative teams that he was leaving, where he was going, or when he would be back. The panel also heard he would often be uncontactable during these periods.

This meant he also did not ensure there was sufficient cover for him in his roles as the designated safeguarding officer and headteacher in case an incident occurred while he was off-site.

Mr Rees resigned from the school in early 2021.

The Fitness to Practise Committee found the allegations were proven, and determined that Mr Ree’s conduct “lacked integrity”.

Mr Rees was struck off the teaching register for a minimum of two years. He will be able to re-apply to be eligible to join the register for a two-year period after May 5, 2025, but should no application be made, he will be barred from teaching indefinitely.

The proven allegations

Following the four-day hearing, which concluded on May 5, the Fitness to Practise Committee found the following allegations proven: