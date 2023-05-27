The retail giant has marked British Sandwich Week (May 22-28) by analysing its sales data from the past three years to produce the nation's most popular sarnies.

Whether you're looking for some meal deal inspiration or you're curious to see if your lunchtime staple made the cut, keep reading.

Stephanie Bacon, Food to Go Product Development Manager, and go-to ‘sandwich expert’ at Tesco said: “The sandwich is quite literally the bread and butter of our nation – it can’t be beaten!

"With many people going back to the office more in the past year and working from home less, we’ve made sure we have a great selection of Food to Go and Meal Deal options, so that our shoppers always have a delicious, affordable lunch.

"We also recently introduced our Premium Meal deal to provide even more flavours and styles to our range.”

UK's favourite sandwiches according to Tesco customers

The major retailer's data names the Sausage, Bacon & Egg Triple Sandwich as the top choice among shoppers for the past three years.

Over a million all-day breakfast specials are sold on average each month.

Triple Chicken also ranked among Tesco's popular sandwich fillings which has over 50 choices with sales of the option soaring by almost a fifth (19%) in the past year.

Cheese & Onion, Chicken, Bacon & Stuffing, and Chicken Club are also all firm favourites for Tesco shoppers.

Did your favourite sandwich make the cut of Tesco's most popular sarnies? ( Getty Images) (Image: Getty Images)

The results also reported that seven of the supermarket’s top 10 bestselling sandwiches feature meat, with bacon appearing the most frequently and even Just Ham making the top 10.

When it comes to vegetarian choices, Cheese & Onion was the favourite among consumers.

Meanwhile, the classic Tuna & Sweetcorn pairing appears to be falling out of favour.

In 2023 so far, the sandwich has slipped out of the top ten most popular Food to Go choices for the first time in recent years.

The data comes as Tesco expands its sandwich range in its popular meal deal offering.

Ahead of summer, the supermarket is eating some limited-edition flavours including Chipotle Chicken Sandwich, Chicken Shawarma Wrap or Pulled Beef and Burger Slaw Sub amongst others.

Currently, Tesco's Meal Deal is £3.90 (£3.40 with a Clubcard) and includes a main, snack and drink.

Meanwhile, its Premium Meal Deal costs £5.50 (£5.00 with a Clubcard) and includes a Tesco Finest or Branded Sandwich, Wrap, Roll, Salad or Sushi, along with a snack and drink.

How much is your supermarket meal deal?





The supermarket meal deal has frankly become a British institution.

Amid the rising cost of living, shoppers are always looking to save a penny or two on their lunch break.

Betway has analysed over two million possible combinations across Tesco, ASDA, Boots, Sainsbury’s, Co-op and Morrisons in order to produce its calculator.

It analysed the percentage value of every possible meal deal combination across the big six retailers listed below, sharing the top 20 best value-for-money meal deal combinations.

Prices were based on data collected by Betway on January 17, 2023.

To use the calculator, all you need to do is choose your preferred shop, followed by a main, snack and drink and hit calculate via the Betway website.

