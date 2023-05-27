Following on from being named the UK Independent Hotel of the Year 2022 at industry awards Cateys, the five-star establishment has been awarded the UK’s Best Small Hotel by Tripadvisor.

It came out top in the recently-announced Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Hotels 2023.

The hotel's extensive grounds feature a kitchen garden which supplies it with produce. (Image: Grove of Narberth)

Tripadvisor users have also placed Grove of Narberth at third on the UK Luxury Hotels list; tenth on the Europe Small Hotels list and 19th on Europe Luxury Hotels.

Recent reviews highlight the incredible hospitality, food and design of the property as well the fantastic team that continue to go above and beyond.

Bought in 2007 by seasoned hoteliers and restaurteurs Neil and Zoe Kedward, Grove of Narberth was lovingly restored to the beautiful property it is today.

It is the flagship in the couple's Seren hospitality group, which includes Coast restaurant at Coppet Hall, Saundersfoot.

Welsh heritage and modern comfort combine in the hotel's rooms. (Image: Grove of Narberth)

The hotel has 25 individually designed rooms and suites boasting 'a seamless blend of Welsh heritage and modernity', while there are two food offerings overseen by executive chef Douglas Balish - fine dining at the 4 AA Rosette restaurant Fernery, and relaxed dining in the Artisan Rooms brasserie.

Both restaurants feature produce from the two acres of kitchen gardens.

The hotel also has 26 acres of mature woodlands and gardens, which are cared for by the hotel's professional gardening team, led by Greg Leeson.

A magnificent swathe of bluebells greet Grove guests in the spring. (Image: Grove of Narberth)

Founder and owner, Neil Kedward said: “We’ve always felt that small is beautiful, and so we’re very proud to be awarded this incredible accolade by Tripadvisor customers.

"The Grove of Narberth holds a special place in our hearts and we feel truly humbled that so many of our guests feel as passionately as we do about our hotel.

"We are so proud of our whole team, and how they champion Pembrokeshire as a destination, and celebrate Wales in all its glory —there’s no higher accolade than our guests recognising this. Warmest congratulations to the team and heartfelt thank you to all our guests."