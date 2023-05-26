Gary Grant, 51, of Briarwood Road in Lowestoft, Suffolk, is accused attacking a man with a knife on June 22 last year.

On Wednesday, Grant pleaded not guilty to a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, but pleaded guilty to the alternative lesser charge of unlawful wounding.

The prosecution were given time to decide whether they wished to go to trial over the wounding with intent charge, or proceed to sentencing for the offence of unlawful wounding.

It was decided that the pleas were acceptable.

Magdalena Biglou, defending, asked for a pre-sentence report to be compiled, stating: “It is quite clear that this incident was as a result of emotional distress and grief” following the death of a family member.

Judge Paul Thomas granted the application, but warned: “No-one should go away thinking that a non-custodial sentence will be passed”.

Judge Thomas bailed Grant until he is sentenced on July 21.

The case had been sent to Swansea Crown Court by Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court. Previously, there had been concerns over whether Grant was fit to stand trial, but this was cleared earlier this week.