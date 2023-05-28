Specsavers in Haverfordwest has struck up a partnership wirh a local school in its latest sonsorship deal.

The team at the Bridge Street store is sponsoring the new rugby, football and sports kits for Redhill School, with the aim of helping to boost sport participation.

Spearheaded by store director Andy Britton, whose son Finn is a pupil at the independent school inb Clynderwen, the £500 donation will ensure Specsavers’ logo is on all of the kits.

Mr Britton said: “Our team at Specsavers Haverfordwest are hugely proud to be sponsoring Redhill School.

“Sport can play such a vital role in a child’s development, where they can get to learn about teamwork and leadership, while getting the health and well-being benefits associated with physical exercise.

“We hope Specsavers’ partnership with Redhill can help form the foundations to boost sport participation among its school children.”

To find out more information, request an appointment or browse the online store, visit https://www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/haverfordwest