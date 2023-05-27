Narberth's Eastgate Garage - which hit the headlines earlier this month when it sold both unleaded and diesel for 129.9 per litre - has now uppped its prices.

According to the latest top ten complied by John Durham of the Pembrokeshire Petrol Price Watch group on Facebook, unleaded at Eastgate is currently 135.9, with diesel at 133.9.

However that still puts Eastgate as the cheapest place to buy both fuels in Pembrokeshire.

Coming in close behind at 137.7 for unleaded are Victoria Garage. North Road, Milford Haven and Asda in Pembroke Dock, while for diesel, Crossroads at Begelly and Eglwyswrw are 2p a litre behind at 135.9.

The UK average fuel prices, according to the RAC, are 143.35 for unleaded and 148.5 for diesel.

Top Ten Petrol Standard Unleaded E10

No. 1 - 135.9p Eastgate, Narberth

No. 2 - 136.7p Victoria Garage, North Road, Milford Haven; Asda, Pembroke Dock

No. 3 - 136.9p Tesco, Pembroke Dock; Crossways, Neyland; Green Garage, Pembroke; Tesco, Milford Haven

No. 4 - 137.9p Robeston Wathen

No. 5 - 138.9p Ocean Haze, St Davids; Begelly/Kilgetty; Pelcomb; Kiln Park, Tenby; Crymych; FiveWays, Tenby

No. 6 - 139.9p Tesco, Haverfordwest; Morrisons, Haverfordwest; Eglwyswrw

No 7 - 141.9p Square and Compass; Letterston; Fishguard Pendre Garage; Johnston

No. 8 - 142.9p Gernant, Maenclochog; Murco, Maenclochog

No. 9 - 145.9p Glandy Cross, Efailwen

No. 10 146.9p Goodwick

Top Ten Standard Diesel B7

No. 1 - 133.9p Eastgate, Narberth; Kiln Park, Tenby

No. 2 - 135.9p Begelly/Kilgetty; Eglwyswrw

No. 3 - 136.9p Crymych

No. 4 - 137.9p Robeston Wathen; FiveWays, Tenby

No. 5 - 138.7p Asda, Pembroke Dock; Victoria Garage, North Road, Milford No. 6 - 138.9p Crossways, Neyland; Green Garage, Pembroke; Tesco, Pembroke Dock; Tesco, Milford Haven

No. 7 - 139.9p Gernant, Maenclochog

No. 8 - 141.9p Tesco, Haverfordwest

No. 9 - 142.9p Morrisons, Haverfordwest; Johnston

No. 10 - 143.9p Glandy Cross, Efailwen