Fuel prices in Pembrokeshire remain well below the national average, but the 'cheapest in the UK' accolade won't be conferred on the county this week.
Narberth's Eastgate Garage - which hit the headlines earlier this month when it sold both unleaded and diesel for 129.9 per litre - has now uppped its prices.
According to the latest top ten complied by John Durham of the Pembrokeshire Petrol Price Watch group on Facebook, unleaded at Eastgate is currently 135.9, with diesel at 133.9.
However that still puts Eastgate as the cheapest place to buy both fuels in Pembrokeshire.
Coming in close behind at 137.7 for unleaded are Victoria Garage. North Road, Milford Haven and Asda in Pembroke Dock, while for diesel, Crossroads at Begelly and Eglwyswrw are 2p a litre behind at 135.9.
The UK average fuel prices, according to the RAC, are 143.35 for unleaded and 148.5 for diesel.
Top Ten Petrol Standard Unleaded E10
No. 1 - 135.9p Eastgate, Narberth
No. 2 - 136.7p Victoria Garage, North Road, Milford Haven; Asda, Pembroke Dock
No. 3 - 136.9p Tesco, Pembroke Dock; Crossways, Neyland; Green Garage, Pembroke; Tesco, Milford Haven
No. 4 - 137.9p Robeston Wathen
No. 5 - 138.9p Ocean Haze, St Davids; Begelly/Kilgetty; Pelcomb; Kiln Park, Tenby; Crymych; FiveWays, Tenby
No. 6 - 139.9p Tesco, Haverfordwest; Morrisons, Haverfordwest; Eglwyswrw
No 7 - 141.9p Square and Compass; Letterston; Fishguard Pendre Garage; Johnston
No. 8 - 142.9p Gernant, Maenclochog; Murco, Maenclochog
No. 9 - 145.9p Glandy Cross, Efailwen
No. 10 146.9p Goodwick
Top Ten Standard Diesel B7
No. 1 - 133.9p Eastgate, Narberth; Kiln Park, Tenby
No. 2 - 135.9p Begelly/Kilgetty; Eglwyswrw
No. 3 - 136.9p Crymych
No. 4 - 137.9p Robeston Wathen; FiveWays, Tenby
No. 5 - 138.7p Asda, Pembroke Dock; Victoria Garage, North Road, Milford No. 6 - 138.9p Crossways, Neyland; Green Garage, Pembroke; Tesco, Pembroke Dock; Tesco, Milford Haven
No. 7 - 139.9p Gernant, Maenclochog
No. 8 - 141.9p Tesco, Haverfordwest
No. 9 - 142.9p Morrisons, Haverfordwest; Johnston
No. 10 - 143.9p Glandy Cross, Efailwen
