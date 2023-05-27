The ground-penetrating radar and electrical resistivity surveys have been carried out over these last few weeks by the Tigergeo team together with a group of castle volunteers.

Their purpose was to map out what lies beneath the surface. Their findings could potentially reveal the remains of structures which have lain buried underground for many centuries. And this could include the magnificent hall which was used by yr Arglwydd Rhys to host Wales’ very first Eisteddfod back in in 1176.

“This is indeed the best chance we’ll probably ever get to find out what lies beneath this extremely important site,” said local historian Glen Johnson, who has been actively involved with the restoration of Cardigan Castle for the past 40 years.

“This is the first time we’ve had a geo-physical survey and its results now mean that we can manage what’s happening on the surface in a much better way.

“Despite the fact that we’re learning about Cardigan Castle, the layout of the original site is still a mystery. We have a lot of theories but what we’ve been lacking is firm evidence.

“Once we’ve got that, then decisions can be made concerning the future interpretation of the site.”

Earlier this week Tigergeo confirmed that their survey results are now in. They will be revealed to the public on Monday at the castle’s Tower Room at 2pm.

Their short presentation will include details on all the archaeological work which has been carried out at the castle since the 1980s as well as aa summary of how the new results will build on that previous understanding.

The recent archaeological surveys were able to take place thanks to funding from the Cynnal Y Cardi/LEADER scheme through Ceredigion County Council.