The venomous vipers have been spotted in the dunes around Poppit Sands.

And as the warm weather looks set to continue across the Bank Holiday weekend, dog walkers and families with young children are being urged to be extra vigilant.

The adder is the UK's only venomous snake, however its venom is generally of little danger to humans. Its bite can be painful and cause inflammation, but is really only dangerous to the very young, the ill and the elderly.

If bitten, medical attention should be sought immediately.

The adder is a solitary reptile that prefers to slither away into the undergrowth rather than confront humans. However if it becomes disturbed, trodden on, poked or picked up, it can lash out and bite.

The adder uses its venom to immobilise and kill its prey of small mammals, nestlings and lizards.

The adder is greyish in colour with a dark and very distinct zig-zag pattern down its back, and a red eye. Males tend to be more silvery-grey in colour, while females are more light or reddish-brown. Black (melanistic) forms are sometimes spotted.

In addition to coastal areas, adders can also be found in woodland, grassland, heathland and moorland.

If you intend walking in areas such as these, it’s advisable to keep your dogs on leads.