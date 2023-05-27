The little animals have been found on several occasions throughout the day in boxes.

The first pair of females were discovered boxed up in a lay-by in Johnston.

They were taken to Fenton Vets in Haverfordwest, which posted an appeal on social media.

People have been horrified at the thought of the little animals being dumped, with the action being dubbed 'heartless', 'cruel' and 'absolutely disgusting behaviour'.

By 12.30pm, another two guinea pigs had been found in a box in Burton and a further three were being cared for in Johnston with a family.

By 3pm, 14 guinea pigs had been found and the police had been notified.

Fenton Vets posted on Facebook: "We are extremely worried about these animals being potentially left in such warm weather conditions today.

"Please contact the police or Greenacres if you find any more guinea pigs.

"If you have any concerns that they are unwell, please give us a ring."!

Fenton Vets said that other veterinary practices, Greenacres Animal Rescue and the RSPCA have been contacted, and urged people not to ignore any suspicious-looking boxes they may come across.