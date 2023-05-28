Report are coming in of a major fire in north Pembrokeshire that broke out in the early hours of this morning (Sunday).
Emergency services have confirmed that they were called to a house fire in Pontyglaiser near Crymych soon after midnight.
it is understood that they are still on site.
Dyfed-Powys Police officers are appealing to members of the public to avoid the area if possible and to find an alternative route.
Both the police and the fire service have been asked for comments on the situation.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here