Report are coming in of a major fire in north Pembrokeshire that broke out in the early hours of this morning (Sunday).

Emergency services have confirmed that they were called to a house fire in Pontyglaiser near Crymych soon after midnight.

it is understood that they are still on site.

Dyfed-Powys Police officers are appealing to members of the public to avoid the area if possible and to find an alternative route.

 Both the police and the fire service have been asked for comments on the situation.