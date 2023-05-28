And this weekend, as a result of that arduous and painful 57-mile trek, the team presented a cheque for a hefty £4,417.63 to Cardigan Cancer Care.

“To raise a sum like that for a charity that has helped and continues to help so many people was definitely worth every blister,” commented the team when they presented the check to Cardigan Cancer Care this weekend. Criw Glo presenting the cheque to Cardigan Cancer Care members (Image: Tivyside Advertiser)

Criw Glo (Coal Crew), began their challenge on April 23 when they hoisted the sack of coal onto their backs to begin walking throughout the night via Llanelli, Pontyates, Carmarthen and back to base via Newcastle Emlyn and Cenarth. They arrived at Cardigan’s Guildhall steps at around 3.30pm the following afternoon.

The coal carry was co-ordinated by Derek Burton who last year received the ITV Cymru Fundraiser of the Year award for raising thousands of pounds by completing similar coal sack carries.

He came up with the idea after watching coalmen carry their full sacks to his family home in St Dogmaels when he was a child.

The brickwork college teacher wanted to give back to the local community and so decided he would use coal-carrying as a means of raising money for children living in the area who had illnesses or disabilities.

Derek then went on to set up 'Criw Glo' to help bring the community together and generate even more donations through group walks.

As a result of his numerous walks and challenges, Criw Glo and Derek Burton have now covered some 800 miles and raised around £60,000 for local charities.