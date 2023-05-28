It is understood that the fire broke out at around 10pm last nght (Saturday, May 27) at an address in the village of Pontyglasier, which is situated near to Eglwyswrw. Details of its precise location have yet to be confirmed by Dyfed-Powys Police.

It is understood that the people who were inside the property when the fire took hold managed to escape. But earlier this morning it was reported that one of the occupants, namely a child, was killed in the fire.

Confirmation of this is currently being awaited from Dyfed-Powys Police.

Emergency services remained at the scene throughout the night to tackle the blaze which included multiple fire tenders, police and paramedics.

Their investigations will be continuing throughout the morning (Sunday, May 28).

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called shortly after 21.45 yesterday evening, 27 May, to a residential address in Dolgoed, Crymych.

"We sent a rapid response vehicle, an emergency ambulance and were supported by the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service."