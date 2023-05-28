It is understood that the fire broke out at around 10pm last nght (Saturday, May 27) at an address in the village of Pontyglasier, near Eglwyswrw. Details of its precise location have yet to be confirmed by Dyfed-Powys Police.

It is understood that most of the people who were inside the property when the fire took hold managed to escape. But earlier this morning it was reported that one life has been lost as a result of the fire.

Confirmation of this is currently being awaited from Dyfed-Powys Police.

Emergency services remained at the scene throughout the night to tackle the blaze which included multiple fire tenders, police and paramedics.