Common dolphins could be seen swimming alongside the St Davids all-weather lifeboat, the Norah Wortley, on her return from a call to a 25ft motor vessel in difficulty yesterday morning, Saturday May 27.

The lifeboat launched at 8.27am to go to the aid of the boat, which was some even nautical miles south-west of Ramsey Island, with four people on board.

Posting on Facebook, St Davids RNLI said: “Launching into calm seas, the volunteer crew arrived to find the casualty vessel had engine failure, but all crew were well and wearing appropriate lifejackets.

The lifeboat took the motor boat under tow. (Image: RNLI St Davids)

“The vessel had lost propulsion, so a tow was deemed necessary after risk assessment by the coxswain.

“Norah Wortley towed the boat to the safety of Milford Haven from where the boat owners had arranged a private onward tow to Neyland.

“The lifeboat returned to station, accompanied by some common dolphin, and was readied for service at 1:15pm.”