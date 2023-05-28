A Pembrokeshire lifeboat had a special escort as it made its way home after a rescue this weekend.

Common dolphins could be seen swimming alongside the St Davids all-weather lifeboat, the Norah Wortley, on her return from a call to a 25ft motor vessel in difficulty yesterday morning, Saturday May 27.

The lifeboat launched at 8.27am to go to the aid of the boat, which was some even nautical miles south-west of Ramsey Island, with four people on board.

Posting on Facebook, St Davids RNLI said: “Launching into calm seas, the volunteer crew arrived to find the casualty vessel had engine failure, but all crew were well and wearing appropriate lifejackets.

Western Telegraph: The lifeboat took the motor boat under tow.The lifeboat took the motor boat under tow. (Image: RNLI St Davids)

“The vessel had lost propulsion, so a tow was deemed necessary after risk assessment by the coxswain.

“Norah Wortley towed the boat to the safety of Milford Haven from where the boat owners had arranged a private onward tow to Neyland.

“The lifeboat returned to station, accompanied by some common dolphin, and was readied for service at 1:15pm.”