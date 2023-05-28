With dazzling blue skies on Saturday May 27, and temperatures of around 20C, as promised, the county’s beaches were a magnet for fun in the sun.

And today's Bank Holiday Monday weather is also looking pretty fine, with temperatures of at least 18C.

Queuing up in the heat for a cool treat on Tenby's Castle Beach. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Boats from Caldey Island from Tenby have been doing a roaring trade. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

In the south county hotspots of Tenby and Saundersfoot, queues for ice-cream, packed car parks and pavement refreshments were all to the fore.

The 'car park full' signs were up by lunchtime on Saundersfoot harbour. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

To ease pressure on Tenby’s car parks, Pembrokeshire County Council is operating its Park and Ride service throughout the week.

The service will follow a circular route from the Salterns car park, via The Green and South Parade between 11am and 6pm up to an including Sunday June 4.

The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority is urging visitors to 'tread lightly' on the environment via reponsible parking, using public transport, carrying out five-minute litter picks, camping in designatesd areas and recording wildlife sightings.

Beach goods galore are a tempting sight in Tenby's St George's Street. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Terrace umbrellas offer welcome shade in Saundersfoot. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

But the sun is set to shine throughout the week and beyond.

Watching the world go by in Tenby. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

With beach-going high on the half-term agenda, the RNLI has launched a new safety campaign as figures reveal 22 deaths from accidental drowning in Wales in 2022.

The Float to Live campaign aims to ensure families know what to do should they get into trouble in the water.

If you find yourself in difficulty in the water:

• Tilt your head back with ears submerged • Relax and try to control your breathing • Use your hands to help you stay afloat • It's OK if your legs sink, we all float differently.

Ready for lunch in Saundersfoot's Cambrian Terrace. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Chris Cousens, RNLI Water Safety Lead for Wales said: ‘We are all deeply saddened to hear of the tragic incidents involving young people losing their lives in open water in Wales last year. Our sympathies are with the families of all those affected.

"We’re keen for people to take heed of some simple safety advice to keep them and their families safe as they make plans for the bank holiday weekend of the upcoming half term.

‘Traditionally, with the weather warming up, people have flocked to the coast to enjoy our fabulous coastline. We want people to have fun but want to ensure if an emergency unfolds, people know what to do.

Tenby's North Beach was a sunny Saturday afternoon spot. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

‘If you get into trouble in the water, Float to Live: tilt your head back with ears submerged and try to relax and control your breathing. Use your hands to help you stay afloat and then call for help to swim to safety if you can.

‘I’d really encourage anyone reading this to help spread the word to any family and friends – and next time you are in a safe environment practice floating for yourself - why not try it between the red and yellow flags when visiting an RNLI lifeguarded beach."

Surveying the busy beach scene in Saundersfoot. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)