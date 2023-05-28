Despite the efforts of emergency services, Alysia Salisbury died at the scene.

Her family has described her as 'a beautiful daughter and sister'. They are currently being supported by specialist officers.

The fire took hold at Dolgoed, Pontyglasier at around 10pm on Saturday night (27 May).

Emergency services attending the scene of the fire (Image: Western Telegraph)

Multiple fire tenders arrived on the scene from Crymych, Cardigan, Newcastle Emlyn, Whitland and Fishguard as well as a police drone, police officers and paramedics.

The emergency services continued working throughout the night in an effort to bring the blaze under control.

“Our thoughts at present are with the family during this awful and tragic time,” said county councillor Shon Rees who was present at the scene earlier today.

“This family has lost absolute everything, including a young child, and we as a community are doing everything we possibly can to support them.

“People are already rallying round with clothing and food and I know that this is going to continue in the days, weeks and months that lie ahead.”

Senior fire officers remained at the property throughout the day controlling certain hot-spot areas that remained inside the house. They also conducted thorough investigation of the cause of the fire.

As a result, the road has remained closed to traffic.

“This is a tragedy of the very highest order and our thoughts go out to everyone who has been affected by this event,” commented County Councillor John Davies whose farm is situated in the adjoining village of Eglwyswrw.

“Together with Shon, we’re now organising a collection of clothes and food to help support the family in the days that lie ahead.”

Urgently needed are clothes for female children of late primary and early secondary school age, as well as clothing for young, slender adults. Bed linen, towels and toiletries are also urgently needed.

Essential items and non-perishable foods can be dropped off either at Cwmbettws Farm, Eglwyswrw SA41 3PL or at the Midway Motors depot portacabin, SA41 3QU.

Anyone unable to drop off items at either of these venues can do so at Clunderwen village hall.

Commenting on the tragedy, DCI Llyr Williams of Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Our thoughts are with the family and the local community at this tragic time.

"HM Coroner has been informed and officers will now work with colleagues form the fire service to establish the cause of the fire.

“The family request privacy at this difficult time”.