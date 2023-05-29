Shrek the Musical will be at the Wales Millennium Centre this November and features a Strictly Come Dancing star.

Joanne Clifton will swap the dancefloor for the fairy-tale forest as Princess Fiona in the musical.

She is best known for her time as a professional dancer on BBC’s Strictly, winning the Christmas Special with McFly drummer Harry Judd and the Glitterball itself in 2016 with Ore Oduba.

She has previously won the World Professional Showdance Championship and the European professional Ballroom Championship, and was recently on stage in Windfall at Southwark Playhouse and as part of the UK tour of The Addams Family.

In Shrek the Musical, she will be joined by Antony Lawrence as the titular character. He is known for roles like Scar in The Lion King and for appearances in productions of Mary Poppins, Matilda the Musical and We Will Rock You. Lord Farquaad will be played by Olivier Award nominee James Gillian, who has previously starred in Wicked, Starlight Express and Taboo and most recently as Tray in Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

Donkey will be played by Brandon Lee Sears (Jimmy Early in the UK tour of Dreamgirls and who starred in the original West End cast for Be Chill, Come From Away, Heathers the Musical and On the Town). The dragon will be played by Cherece Richards who will be making her debut in a principal role. She has previously been in Once on This Island at Regent’s Park Theatre. Also starring will be Talia Duff, Gabby Gregorian, Roy Shafford and Jamie Jonathan.

In the ensemble cast are Leo Abad, Scotty Armstrong, Imogen Bailey, Jabari Braham, Georgie Buckland, Natasha Cayabyab, Mark Darcy, Jonathan David Dudley, Remi Ferdinand, Sonny Grieveson, Edward Leigh, Bethany Kate, Jessica Lim, Andile Mabhena, Bronte MacMillan and India Thornton.

Shrek the Musical producer Mark Goucher said: “I am delighted to be bringing this re-imagined production of Shrek the Musical to audiences across the UK and Ireland. The story of Shrek is known and loved across the world and this show is an incredibly joyous, fun and uplifting evening at the theatre that will be enjoyed by all ages.”

The production has been reimagined by Mark Goucher, Gavin Kalin and Matthew Gale alongside the creative team and includes the iconic songs and story from David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori’s original musical.

Shrek the Musical will be at the Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff Bay between November 20-25. Tickets are available at www.wmc.org.uk/en/whats-on/2023/shrek